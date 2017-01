Ryan to skipper Limerick 28 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Limerick's James Ryan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

James Ryan has been appointed Limerick hurling captain for 2017.

The Garryspillane man, who succeeds Nickie Quaid in the role, will have an opportunity to lift silverware tomorrow when the Treatymen face Cork in the Munster SHL final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Diarmuid Byrnes from county champions Patrickswell and Gearoid Hegarty of St. Patrick's are the vice-captains.