Grandfather's GAA medals inspire rower on epic Atlantic crossing 28 January 2017





Galway rower Gavan Hennigan is currently rowing across the Atlantic Ocean with only his grandfather’s GAA medals for company.

Gavan is rowing in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a 5000km unsupported race from San Sebastian on the Canary Island of La Gomera to English Harbour in the Caribbean Island of Antigua.

The voyage is widely considered to be one of the toughest challenges on the planet, pushing those who attempt it to their limits. To this day more people have climbed Everest, reached the North Pole or ventured into space than have successfully rowed the Atlantic. Not only that, but Gavan is rowing it solo for which there have been even fewer crossings. He has undertaken the challenge to raise funds for Cancer Care West and Jigsaw Galway which supports young people in health and mind.

Gavan started this mammoth adventure on December 15 completely solo and unsupported, bidding to be one of only a handful of people on the planet to have rowed an ocean solo.

On board, Gavan has his grandfather John Egan’s Connacht SFC winners’ medal from 1932 strapped to the rigging as one of his good luck charms. John captained Castlebar Mitchels to a three-in-a-row of Mayo SFC titles in 1931, ’32 and ’33. In 1933, John – who was also an adventurer - crossed the Atlantic with the Mayo football team to play a USA selection in ­­what at the time was a huge undertaking. The inscription ‘Julie’ on the medal shown refers to John’s daughter who lives in Galway and is Gavan’s mother.

The spirit of John Egan is alive and well in his grandson who currently lies in third position in the race with boats behind him that have four, three and two-man teams rowing. The two boats ahead of him are four-man teams. Gavan’s aim is to complete the race in under 50 days which is thought to be nigh on impossible by a solo competitor, but if you visit his Gavan Hennigan Adventurer website you will quickly realise this guy is made “teak tough”.

To follow his progress or to donate to his two chosen charities, log onto www.gavanhennigan.com