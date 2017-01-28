Kenny going home 28 January 2017





John Kenny in action for Tullamore in 2007.

©INPHO/James Crombie. John Kenny in action for Tullamore in 2007.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Offaly football star John Kenny looks set to finish his playing career in the colours of his native Daingean.

The 41-year-old, who represented Ireland in the 1998 International Rules series and who won Leinster SFC and National League medals with the Faithful County in 1997 and ’98, caused a stir when he transferred to Tullamore in the early noughties and went on to win senior championship medals in 2002 and 2007. He also served as a selector under Phil O’Reilly in 2012.

However, Kenny is now seeking a transfer back to Daingean. His application is one of 19 which are currently being dealt with by the Offaly CCC.