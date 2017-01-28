'Charity Chariot' is coming to a pitch near you! 28 January 2017





The Charity Chariot will be at all Galway games, league and championship, in 2017 raising funds for Pieta House. The Charity Chariot will be at all Galway games, league and championship, in 2017 raising funds for Pieta House.

This maroon and white BMW is set to become a familiar sight at games involving the Galway hurlers this year.

A group of volunteers from Craughwell will be at every Allianz League and championship venue collecting money for Pieta House. Their 16-year-old ‘Charity Chariot’, complete with its Galway colours and 26 sponsors’ logos, will be impossible to miss!

Noel Kelly of the organising committee is calling on hurling fans to support what is a very worthy cause throughout the season.