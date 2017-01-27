Clifford to captain Kerry minors in 2017 27 January 2017





Kerry's David Clifford with Sean Mulkerrin of Galway.

David Clifford will captain the Kerry minor footballers in 2017.

The Fossa star takes over the role from Kenmare's Sean O'Shea having been nominated by county minor champions East Kerry.

Clifford was oustanding at full-forward as the Kingdom romped to a third successive All-Ireland title last September.

He scored 2-28 in last year's championship campaign, including a memorable solo goal in the All-Ireland final against Galway.

Clifford and his fellow All-Ireland winning team-mate Stefan Okunbor are currently in Florida training with an AFL Academy squad.