Sinead Aherne announced as new Dublin senior captain 27 January 2017





Dublin's Sinead Aherne kicks the winning point in the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo at Kingspan Breffni Park.

St Sylvester’s, Sinead Aherne has been announced as the new Dublin Ladies senior captain taking over the position from Noelle Healy who will now take on the role of team vice-captain.

Aherne who works as an accountant with KPMG is one of Dublin’s most experienced players and one of the most acclaimed footballers in Ireland. Aherne first made her senior debut for Dublin back in 2003 coincidentally Mick Bohan was the man in charge back then now 14 years later he returns to the post for a second term in charge of the sky blues.

The Malahide’s stars career achievements to date include a remarkable 10 Leinster senior medals, 1 senior All Ireland and 5 All Star Awards. Aherne collecting her All Stars honours in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and again in 2014 and 2016 having taken the decision to take a year out from football to travel in 2015.

In 2010 Aherne gave one of the finest performances seen in Croke Park as she shot 2-07 for Dublin in their historic All Ireland victory over Tyrone with 2-04 coming from play.

The five times All Star award winner was Dublin’s top scorer in last year’s championship finishing the season with an impressive 6-33 to her name. Her extraordinary form throughout the 2016 championship was recognised by her peers when Aherne was nominated for the Players Player of the year award.

Dublin begin their 2017 season with a home fixture this Sunday versus Monaghan in the opening round of the LIDL NFL. Proceedings get underway at 2pm in Naomh Mearnog GAA club, Portmarnock.

SINEAD AHERNE FACTFILE:

Club: St. Sylvester’s

Age: 30

Height: 5’4”

Occupation: Accountant

Debut: 2003 v Longford

Honours: Senior All Ireland 2010, Leinster Senior 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 NFL Div 2 League winner 2007 & 2011, NFL Div 1 runner up 2014, Senior All Ireland runner up 2003, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2016, All Star 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016.

