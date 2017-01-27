Westmeath's bid to avoid club walkovers

27 January 2017

The Westmeath County Board are to ask clubs to pay a deposit that will be given back at the end of the year, if they avoid walkovers in the league and under-21 championships.

There were many walkovers in both the football and hurling leagues last year, while the under-21 championships suffered a similar fate.

When clubs have little or nothing to play for, it is easy to forfeit games, but the county board want to avoid that situation.

A deposit of €300 has been proposed and if a club fails to field then they will lose their deposit.

However, should a club fulfil all its fixtures, then the deposit will be given back at the end of the year.
 




