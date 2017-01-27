Hurling previews: Shannonsiders look for Rebel revenge
27 January 2017
A general view of the scoreboard at full-time of the Munster SHL round 2 clash between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
Take a look and see if you agree with our predictions for the six inter-county hurling clashes taking place across the country this weekend.
Saturday, January 28th
Walsh Cup semi-final
Galway v IT Carlow, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
IT Carlow’s stars have been putting up some impressive tallies this month but Saturday's visit to Salthill is likely to present them with their toughest challenge to date.
Verdict: Galway
Munster SHL round 5
Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field, 12.30pm
The Deise and Kingdom will prepare for the upcoming league campaign with an early Saturday afternoon meeting in Dungarvan where the hosts should prevail.
Verdict: Waterford
Sunday, January 29th
Munster SHL final
Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
When these two sides met in the second round the Rebels dished out a 7-22 to 1-19 hammering to the Shannonsiders at the same venue. Sunday should be a closer affair but we expect the same outcome.
Verdict: Cork
Walsh Cup semi-final
Wexford v Kilkenny, New Ross, 2pm
Wexford have made a riveting start to their season under Davy Fitzgerald, while Kilkenny have been looking more and more like themselves in recent weeks. This one should be a treat.
Verdict: Kilkenny
Kehoe Cup round 3
Longford v Louth, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm
Verdict: Louth
Wicklow v Trinity College, Greystones, 2pm
Verdict: Wicklow
Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Munster SHL final and Wexford v Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup, plus the Kehoe Cup action.