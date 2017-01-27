Hurling previews: Shannonsiders look for Rebel revenge 27 January 2017





A general view of the scoreboard at full-time of the Munster SHL round 2 clash between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.

Take a look and see if you agree with our predictions for the six inter-county hurling clashes taking place across the country this weekend.

Saturday, January 28th

Walsh Cup semi-final

Galway v IT Carlow, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

IT Carlow’s stars have been putting up some impressive tallies this month but Saturday's visit to Salthill is likely to present them with their toughest challenge to date.

Verdict: Galway

Munster SHL round 5

Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field, 12.30pm

The Deise and Kingdom will prepare for the upcoming league campaign with an early Saturday afternoon meeting in Dungarvan where the hosts should prevail.

Verdict: Waterford

Sunday, January 29th

Munster SHL final

Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

When these two sides met in the second round the Rebels dished out a 7-22 to 1-19 hammering to the Shannonsiders at the same venue. Sunday should be a closer affair but we expect the same outcome.

Verdict: Cork

Walsh Cup semi-final

Wexford v Kilkenny, New Ross, 2pm

Wexford have made a riveting start to their season under Davy Fitzgerald, while Kilkenny have been looking more and more like themselves in recent weeks. This one should be a treat.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Kehoe Cup round 3

Longford v Louth, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Verdict: Louth

Wicklow v Trinity College, Greystones, 2pm

Verdict: Wicklow

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Munster SHL final and Wexford v Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup, plus the Kehoe Cup action.