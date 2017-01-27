Tough task awaits Ahascragh/Fohenagh 27 January 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Ahascragh-Fohenagh and Galway's Cathal Mannion.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Ahascragh/Fohenagh manager Willie Dilleen admits that his charges need to produce a top class performance to see off the challenge of Waterford’s Lismore in Sunday’s All-Ireland club IHC semi-final.

O’Connor Park, Tullamore is the venue for this eagerly awaited clash which as being billed as the battle of the brothers.

On one side, you have the Mannion brothers Padraig and Cathal fighting for the Galway’s side cause, while on the other, the Shanahan brothers Dan and Maurice will lead the line for Lismore.

The Waterford side are favourites to go through to the final and Dilleen stressed to the Connacht Tribune that it is going to take a big effort to upset the odds.

“We know we have a big task ahead, particularly with Lismore having two big household names in the Shanahan brothers and given Tony Browne is coaching them,” said Dilleen.

“We saw them play in the Munster final and they are a well balanced side.”

Ahascragh/Fohenagh’s main injury concern is full forward Mark Kelly who has been hampered by a hamstring injury all through the 2016 campaign.