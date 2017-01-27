Football previews: Silverware up for grabs

27 January 2017

Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a penalty past goalkeeper Thomas Mallon of Derry during the 2016 McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
There are three finals down for decision this weekend in the Dr McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Connacht Senior Football League.

 

Saturday, January 28th

McKenna Cup final

Derry v Tyrone, Pairc Esler, 7pm

A repeat of last year’s final and we’re predicting the same outcome here with the Red Hands having gotten firmly back on course since their opening round defeat.

Verdict: Tyrone

 

Sunday, January 29th

O'Byrne Cup final

Louth v Dublin, Drogheda, 2pm

Dublin’s ‘third’ string came up trumps against favourites Kildare in the semi-finals and look likely to collect their first bit of silverware when they head for the Wee County on Sunday.

Verdict: Dublin

Connacht SFL final

Galway v Roscommon, Kiltoom, 2pm

The Rossies shipped two late goals in their defeat to Mayo last Sunday and will require a better performance to see off the Tribesmen on home turf this weekend.

Verdict: Roscommon

 

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the O'Byrne Cup and Connacht SFL finals.




