Football previews: Silverware up for grabs
27 January 2017
Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a penalty past goalkeeper Thomas Mallon of Derry during the 2016 McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.
There are three finals down for decision this weekend in the Dr McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup and Connacht Senior Football League.
Saturday, January 28th
McKenna Cup final
Derry v Tyrone, Pairc Esler, 7pm
A repeat of last year’s final and we’re predicting the same outcome here with the Red Hands having gotten firmly back on course since their opening round defeat.
Verdict: Tyrone
Sunday, January 29th
O'Byrne Cup final
Louth v Dublin, Drogheda, 2pm
Dublin’s ‘third’ string came up trumps against favourites Kildare in the semi-finals and look likely to collect their first bit of silverware when they head for the Wee County on Sunday.
Verdict: Dublin
Connacht SFL final
Galway v Roscommon, Kiltoom, 2pm
The Rossies shipped two late goals in their defeat to Mayo last Sunday and will require a better performance to see off the Tribesmen on home turf this weekend.
Verdict: Roscommon
Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the O'Byrne Cup and Connacht SFL finals.