Lee eager to keep feet firmly on the ground 27 January 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Limerick’s decent run in the McGrath Cup doesn’t guarantee league points, stresses Billy Lee.

The Limerick manager is eager to keep his charges grounded despite their run to the early season competition final where they were defeated by Kerry after extra time.

Earlier wins against Clare and Waterford have been a confidence boost for the Shannonsiders, but Lee stressed to the Limerick Leader that they are far from the finished article.

“The one thing I have been stressing to people all week is that performing against Kerry and beating Clare and Waterford doesn’t guarantee us points on the board in the league,” said Lee.

“The biggest mistake we can think is that we’re there, we’re far from it. We have a young team and we will have to keep learning and take on the challenges that the opposition over the next two or three months will pose to us and we will see where that takes us.”