Kiely in no rush to cut panel 27 January 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick manager John Kiely has revealed that he is in no rush to scale down his panel.

The start of the NHL is only three weeks away and already some managers have drawn up their panels for that campaign.

However, Kiely is bidding his time and he admitted to the Limerick Leader that with a few injuries in the camp, he is in no hurry to drop anyone.

“We’re looking at that; we have a number of injuries, there is no massive rush in terms of making decisions,” said Kiely.

Limerick have the Munster SHL final this Sunday and Kiely eased fears over injuries to Kyle Hayes and Richie McCarthy.

“Kyle is fine, he had a bloody nose, he got a bad bang in the face, that’s all – it’s not broken. Richie gave his hamstring a small tweak so we’ll see how it pans out over the next few days – it was more precautionary than anything else.”