Team news: Oak Leafers show six changes 27 January 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Derry manager Damian Barton.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Derry have made a total of six changes to the team which beat Monaghan last time out for tomorrow's McKenna Cup final against Tyrone in Newry.

Manager Damian Barton calls up Conor McGrogan and Michael Warnock in defence, Conor McAtamney and Michael McEvoy in midfield and Peter Hagan and Mark Lynch in attack as the Oak Leafers aim to exact revenge on their neighbours for last year's decider.

Niall Keenan, Mark Craig, Aidan McLaughlin, Carlus McWilliams, Emmett McGuckin and Benny Heron are the players who drop out for the Pairc Esler clash.

Barton's charges looked set to claim their first title in this competition since 2011 last season when they led the Red Hands by two points near the end of normal time but Mickey Harte's men managed to force a draw and win after extra-time.

Derry (McKenna Cup v Tyrone): Ben McKinless; Conor McGrogan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael Warnock; Conor McAtamney, Michael McEvoy; Enda Lynn, James Kielt, Peter Hagan; Mark Lynch, Ryan Bell, Niall Loughlin.

Subs: Thomas Mallon, Patrick Coney, Gavin O’Neill, Emmett McGuckin, Barry Grant, Carlus McWilliams, Patrick Kearney, Mark Craig, Jason Rocks, Niall Keenan, Niall Toner.