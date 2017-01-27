Lowry backs Offaly GAA fundraiser 27 January 2017





Offaly native Shane Lowry

One of the world’s top golfers, Shane Lowry has lent his support to Offaly GAA’s latest fundraiser.

A golf classic is being organised to raise funds to go towards the new Offaly GAA training grounds in Kilcormac.

Lowry has shown his love for all things Offaly GAA and he grew up steeped in the tradition of the association as his father Brendan and uncles won an All-Ireland SFC title with the Faithful County.

The golf classic is being promoted and hosted by Lowry and will be held in Tullamore at Lowry’s home club Esker Hills on Saturday, March 18th.

“Anyone who knows me knows that GAA is a big part of my life. I go to as many games as I can,” Lowry told the Midland Tribune.

“I love going down watching Offaly playing. Things are not going great at the minute but this is a big help. We are starting from the ground up, we need a facility like this and it will definitely help the cause. This is my way of helping as much as I can.”