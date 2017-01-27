'Brian Cody won't be calling..' 27 January 2017





Down are the Conor McGurk Tournament winners for 2017.

Down manager Marty Mallon is delighted with his team’s pre-season form but isn’t getting carried away with winning the Conor McGurk Tournament in Belfast.

‘I’m sure Brian Cody won't be calling us looking for a friendly but it's four wins in-a-row for us’, says Marty.

The Conor McGurk Tournament, played at the Dub Arena and hosted by QUB GAA, gives county and college teams meaningful games in January. Down defeated Ulster University in the Final.

Video report by Jerome Quinn.