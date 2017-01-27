Clare management pleased 27 January 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor speak with their selectors.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Unearthing new talent is always the aim early on in the year and Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor believe they have done just that.

The Munster SHL is used by its participants to run the rule over a number of fringe players.

O’Connor told the Clare Champion that they have been happy with what they have seen over the last few weeks.

“There are 27 or 28 players available at the moment. We have made eight changes, game on game, for the last three games,” said O’Connor.

“We are giving a fair opportunity to as many players as possible and that was a real positive for us.

“We found a few more soldiers and that’s what we are looking for. We are looking for guys that are willing to battle and give their all to the cause.”

