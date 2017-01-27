McMullen in confident mood 27 January 2017





Robert Emmetts’ manager Kevin McMullen is adamant that it will be no surprise if his side beat Carrickshock in Sunday’s All-Ireland club IHC semi-final.

McMullen stressed to the Irish Post that he fully expects his troops to be celebrating at the final whistle in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise this weekend.

The Kilkenny side are favourites to go through to the All-Ireland final, but McMullen believes that this is the strongest Emmetts side produced in a very long time.

“If we can go out and perform the way we think we can hurl, I have no doubt we can beat Carrickshock. It will not be a shock,” said McMullen.

“It might be a shock for people thinking ‘there’s a London team beating a Kilkenny team’, but in my eyes it won’t be a shock.

“It’s a great honour for these guys to go home and have their parents and families there. It’s as good a London team as I have seen.

“Even the team that did win it, the team of 2011 that should have won it, but didn’t. This team is up there with them. Everyone is together.”