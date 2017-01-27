Gavaghan to lead Exiles

27 January 2017

London's Liam Gavaghan.
©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

London born Liam Gavaghan will captain the Exiles’ senior footballers in 2017.

The towering midfielder plays his club football with Tir Chonaill Gaels and he is one of the most experienced players on the London panel at the moment.

Gavaghan’s parents hail from Sligo and Mayo and he will lead the side out in this year’s Division 4 campaign before captaining the side in the Connacht SFC.

London manager Ciaran Deely and his selectors have opted for Gavaghan who has shown great promise over the last few years.
 




