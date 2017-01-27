Shefflin: Everything is geared towards victory 27 January 2017





Tommy Shefflin.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tommy Shefflin.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Carrickshock manager Tommy Shefflin admits that nothing but a win against London side Robert Emmetts in the All-Ireland club IHC semi-final will be satisfactory for them.

The sides meet at O’Moore Park on Sunday and Carrickshock have done their homework on their opponents as the management team travelled to the U.K to see them play in the All-Ireland quarterfinal.

Shefflin told the Kilkenny People that the players need to grasp the chance of getting the opportunity of playing in Croke Park next month.

“Everything is geared towards victory,” said Shefflin. “This is the chance of a lifetime for a club player to get to lineout in Croke Park. Our players want it badly.

Shefflin added that the effort being put in by Richie Power has been an inspiration to his team mates.

“He is inspiring the effort he is putting in. It would have been easy for him to walk away from the game because of the injury, but he couldn’t. He just loves hurling and Carrickshock too much.”