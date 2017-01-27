Cats take pride in trophies 27 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Loughlin Gaels players celebrate after winning the Kilkenny SHC title.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kilkenny chairman Ned Quinn has revealed that trophies from all their main competitions will undergo a make over.

Quinn states in the Kilkenny People that many of the trophies are in need of some TLC and that is what they will receive.

A silversmith in Kilkenny city, Des Byrne who created the new Sam Maguire Cup, is to work on the trophies and restore them to past glories.

“They need to be put back in order,” said Quinn. “I presented one last year and it was embarrassing the state the trophy was in.

“When the teams win, they like to get the trophy in condition. We have to make sure they do.”

