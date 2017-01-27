Loftus seeks performance 27 January 2017





Lee Keegan and his Westport teammates celebrate after winning the Mayo IFC title.

Westport manager Damian Loftus believes that his charges will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Kerry side Kenmare in Sunday’s All-Ireland club IFC semi-final.

Loftus admitted to the Kerryman that his side will not have faced a team like Kenmare before as they bid to book their place in the All-Ireland final next month.

“There’s a youthful exuberance to our team, but they’re coming up against a team on Sunday that play at a different speed to anything they’ve come across before,” said Loftus.

“I’d imagine that to win, we’re going to have to produce a display that’s six to eight points better that anything we have so far, but it’s in this Westport group to do that. I know we’re capable of a big performance, but hopefully we can produce it on Sunday.

“There’s no such thing as a bad Kerry team, and I know they’re 1/3 to win the All-Ireland outright. So we’re up against a very good outfit, but hopefully we can produce a big performance.”