O'Connor likes what he sees 27 January 2017





Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor has been impressed by the players he has seen in action so far.

O’Connor is still getting to know his squad as they continue their preparations for the start of the NHL and a clash against Laois.

Limerick defeated them comfortably in the last round of the Munster SHL and they finish off their campaign against Waterford on Sunday.

O’Connor told the Kerryman that giving every player an opportunity to impress was the focus at the moment.

“It’s important for us to try and play and see everyone who’s training at the minute. We’re trying to get a look at as many as we can. We got a look at fellas that we hadn’t the last day so from that point of view it’s a positive,” said O’Connor.

“You’ll have an idea of your strongest team, but it’s not really a 15, you’re looking for 20 players who can play in any position on any day and we’re getting towards that.”