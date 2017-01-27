O'Mahony in optimistic mood 27 January 2017





Leitrim selector John O'Mahony and manager Brendan Guckian.

Leitrim coach John O’Mahony admits that there is room for improvement ahead of the NFL, but also added that there were plenty of positives to take from the Connacht FBD League.

A three-point defeat to Sligo in an enthralling encounter brought the curtain down on Leitrim’s participation in the early season competition last Sunday.

Following the drubbing at the hands of Galway a week earlier, the Leitrim management were looking for a response from their players and they duly obliged even if the result didn’t go their way.

“It was gratifying in the second half (against Sligo) that we didn’t bow the knee. Over the last three weeks, we have been playing the under-21s on a Saturday and trying to mind them for the Sunday,” O’Mahony told the Leitrim Observer.

“As a result of the fact that the game this weekend was on Friday night against Longford, we were able to use a few more of them and they did have a very positive effect when they came in. There is a lot of food for thought for two weeks’ time.”