McNamee keen to get balance right 27 January 2017





Longford under-21 manager Frank McNamee is eager for his side to do well in the Hastings Cup final, but stressed that the championship was their main focus.

The Midlanders take on a Meath side that defeated a fancied Cavan team in the semi-final in Sunday’s decider at Abbeylara (throw in at 2.30pm).

McNamee told the Longford Leader that their meeting with Kildare in the Leinster championship on March 1st was very much to the forefront of their minds.

He added that being competitive while running the rule over a number of players was the task they face this weekend.

“It’s a final and we will be attempting to compete and go out and win the match. At the same time we also have to be mindful that there are players that we may want to look at again and give them another chance,” said McNamee.

“It’s that bit of balance with the Hastings Cup. You want to perform well and win matches but at the same time we also have to give fellas an opportunity.”

Speaking about their opponents on Sunday, he added: “Meath have a young enough squad with a lot of last year’s minors but they also have their full quota of senior players. They are a strong team. I think it will be very tough but a good one for us to have.”