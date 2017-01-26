Team news: nine changes for Red Hands 26 January 2017





Tyrone's Cahir McCullagh with Che Cullen of Fermanagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Cahir McCullagh with Che Cullen of Fermanagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Tyrone supremo Mickey Harte has made nine changes in personnel for their McKenna Cup final clash with Derry in Newry on Saturday (throw-in 7pm).

The Red Hands, who are chasing a six-in-a-row of titles in the pre-season competition, face their neighbours at Pairc Esler in what will be a repeat of last year's decider, which Harte's side won after extra-time.

Niall Morgan comes into goals to replace Michael O'Neill while Justin McMahon, Padraig Hampsey, Jonathan Monroe and Matthew Donnelly are drafted into defence with Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron, Ronan McNabb and Tiernan McCann making way.

In attack, Conor Meyler takes Niall McKenna's spot at left half-forward as Mark Bradley, Cahir McCullagh and Ronan O'Neill come into a new-look full-forward line instead of Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane and Lee Brennan.

Aidan McCrory, Peter Harte, Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty and Niall Sludden are the five players to keep their places.

Sean Cavanagh is named on a strong bench after making his first appearance of 2017 as a substitute during last weekend's 0-14 to 0-11 semi-final win against Fermanagh in Clones.

Tyrone (McKenna Cup v Derry): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Justin McMahon, Padraig Hampsey; Jonathan Monroe, Matthew Donnelly, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Declan McClure, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler; Mark Bradley, Cahir McCullagh, Ronan O’Neill.

Subs: Mickey O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Sean Cavanagh, Tiernan McCann, Cathal McCarron, Darren McCurry, Ronan McHugh, Niall McKenna, Ronan McNabb, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McShane.