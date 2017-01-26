Sigerson Cup: IT Sligo and Garda College secure victories 26 January 2017





IT Sligo got their Sigerson Cup campaign off to a winning start this afternoon by overcoming GMIT on a comfortable 3-13 to 2-7 final score-line at Tuam Stadium.

Despite the above score-line suggesting a comprehensive win, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Sligo students as GMIT powered into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after 10 minutes.

Both sides would swap goals via James Shaughnessy (1-6) andJoseph Donnellan heading towards the quarter hour mark but the victors began to assert some authority by registering their second major through Bryan Walsh on 16 minutes followed by points from Walsh and Robbie Smyth which sent them towards a 2-5 to 1-6 half-time lead.

The Yeats County men had the wind advantage for the second-half and despite having gone down to 14 men after 28 minutes via the dismissal of Philip Neilan on a second yellow card, they’d register their third goal through Jamie Brennan in the 45th minute to pave the path to victory.

Ray Murtagh, Rob Gorman and Cathal McGettigan all registered points from play to ensure the visitors’ nine-point winning margin.

Meanwhile, Garda College kept Cork IT to small digits at Templemore in their opening round clash, downing the Cork students by 0-8 to 0-3 in a low-scoring affair.

Thomas McDaniel (2) and Eoin Cleary hit the points which had Garda in control early on as their opponents took 27 minutes to register their first via Eoin Lavers.

Jason Lonergan and Dan Daly both picked up black cards for the Cork students and their fate looked sealed by half-time, as they trailed by 0-7 to 0-1 having kicked 10 first-half wides.

Garda could afford to go a man down in the second-half with the dismissal of sub Teddy Doyle and saw out the comfortable win in the wintery conditions.