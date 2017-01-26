Cavan expecting close to 10,000 for Dubs' visit 26 January 2017





Cavan county board say they are expecting a crowd of between 8-10,000 at Kingspan Breffni Park for Sunday week’s National League opener against Dublin.

Supporters are being urged to buy their tickets early for the February 5th date with the All-Ireland champions with general admission tickets, which cost €12 when purchased prior to match day, priced at €15 to cover entry to any part of the ground, including the stand.

Speaking to The Anglo-Celt this week, board secretary Liam McCabe said that there will be no numbered seating in operation and expects the Cavan town venue to be filled to close to a third of its 32,000 capacity.

“Dublin have 3,000 season ticket holders but of course we won’t know how many of them will travel,” McCabe stated.

“The biggest crowd in last year’s National League, barring the finals, was 12,000 for Dublin and Mayo in Croke Park so that gives us a bench mark figure.”

Tickets are currently available at Kingspan Breffni Park or from Centra or SuperValu stores and OAPs and students will be able to buy tickets for the game on match day for €10.