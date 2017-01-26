Antrim talent up there with the best in Ulster - McVeigh 26 January 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan. Antrim's Sean McVeigh.©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

Returning Antrim star Sean McVeigh says he has no doubt in his mind that footballers in the Saffron County are as good as any in Ulster.

McVeigh has been side-lined since suffering a horrific injury whilst on club duty with All Saints, Ballymena and is now raring to get back to action with the Saffrons.

Under Frank Fitzsimons and Gearoid Adams for a second year, the team experimented in the McKenna Cup and now face into a crunch Division Three league opener against promotion favourites Tipperary on Sunday week and McVeigh believes that they possess the necessary talent to cause an upset.

“I know a lot of the individual footballers in Ulster and I know all the Antrim ones and I could put my hand on my heart and say – the footballers in Antrim are as good as the footballers in the other places,” McVeigh is quoted saying in The Irish News.

“We need to believe that we can win and yes, Tipperary had a great Championship last year, but would you have feared Tipperary two years ago?

“I don’t really fear any of those teams. Louth are going to be there, Offaly are going to be there.

“These are teams that we’ve played in Division Four the last two or three years, so we have to get into the mindset that we’re as good as everybody else – not that we’re coming in and going to struggle to just stay up in Division Three.”