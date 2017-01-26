Ex-Clare dual star included in 6 Nations squad 26 January 2017





Eimear Considine celebrates a score for Clare Eimear Considine celebrates a score for Clare

Former Clare football and camogie star Eimear Considine has been named in the Irish women’s squad for the 2017 6 Nations.

Head coach Tom Tierney has named five in uncapped players in the 30-strong squad, including winger Considine, who made her bow for Munster last month and also featured for the Irish Sevens side which missed out on qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It marks a remarkable achievement for the Kilmihil native, having only started playing rugby inside the last 12 months.

“There is a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and having had weekly camps since Christmas, we’ve been working hard getting our structures in place and making sure everyone knows their job,” Tierney is quoted saying by the42.ie.

“It’s set to be a busy and exciting year for this team, and it all gets underway next Friday against Scotland.

“While we had some tough games in November, the experience the players gained in those matches will stand to them as we head into the Six Nations Championship.”