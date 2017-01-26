Video: Moyna 'pleasantly surprised' with DCU 26 January 2017





Dublin manager Paul Clarke with DCU manager Niall Moyna.

DCU manager Niall Moyna is "pleasantly surprised" to be making impressive progress in the 2017 Independent.ie Sigerson Cup.

Speaking after his team demolished Queens in Belfast by 3-10 to 0-3, Moyna said that his team has 'really stepped up' and the aim is to reach a third successive Sigerson Final.

"This is a new team this year with a lot of last years' Freshers but to be playing here the way we did, I am pleasantly surprised," said Moyna.

Interview by Darren McMullan in a Jerome Quinn Media production for Higher Education GAA.