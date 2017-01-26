Video: Moyna 'pleasantly surprised' with DCU

26 January 2017

Dublin manager Paul Clarke with DCU manager Niall Moyna.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

DCU manager Niall Moyna is "pleasantly surprised" to be making impressive progress in the 2017 Independent.ie Sigerson Cup. 

Speaking after his team demolished Queens in Belfast by 3-10 to 0-3, Moyna said that his team has 'really stepped up' and the aim is to reach a third successive Sigerson Final. 

"This is a new team this year with a lot of last years' Freshers but to be playing here the way we did, I am pleasantly surprised," said Moyna. 

Interview by Darren McMullan in a Jerome Quinn Media production for Higher Education GAA.




