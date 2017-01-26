McGeeney ready to bring in 'additional experience' 26 January 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney is hoping he can welcome back some of the more experienced players in his squad in the coming weeks.

Injuries and the unavailability of others forced McGeeney to field more youthful sides throughout their recent Dr McKenna Cup campaign, with the likes of Ben Crealey, Ciaran Higgins, Niall Rowland and Conor White all impressing.

While some newcomers are expected to get the nod for the Orchard men’s Division Three opener against Sligo on Sunday week, the former All-Ireland winning captain is hopeful to have veteran Kevin Dyas back before the league concludes and James Morgan and Mark Shields even sooner - not to mention Jamie Clarke, who is expected to feature against the Yeats men.

"We are no different to anyone else. But we hope to be getting players back and obviously we have some additional experience to bring into the side which will be helpful,” McGeeney told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We have upped our scoring ratio this month but we have to maintain and indeed improve this in the weeks that lie ahead.

"That will be a big challenge for us. We have a number of tricky assignments in the league and obviously the hope is that we can avoid further injuries.

"We would like to get off on the right foot - that will certainly be necessary if we are to get into the frame for promotion.”