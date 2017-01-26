Gaelic Grounds to host Munster SHL final 26 January 2017





The Gaelic Grounds Limerick The Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Limerick will have home advantage for Sunday’s Munster senior hurling league final against Cork after it was confirmed that the game will be hosted at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Rebels booked their final ticket after defeating Clare 0-19 to 0-15 last night at Sixmilebridge for their fourth consecutive win in the competition.

Limerick reached the decider after a comprehensive win over Kerry last Sunday, after having been on the receiving end of a heavy beating (7-22 to 1-19) against Kieran Kingston’s side in round two.

Throw-in for Sunday’s rematch at the Gaelic Grounds is at 2pm.