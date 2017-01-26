Wexford 'need to get promotion' - Malone 26 January 2017





Wexford captain Brian Malone believes league promotion is a must this year under new manager Seamus McEnaney.

The Slayneysiders drew with UCD and beat DCU in the O’Byrne Cup before losing out to Dublin and are currently ranked second favourites (4/5) for promotion from Division 4 behind Westmeath, who are 2/5 to book an immediate return to the third tier.

Sunday week’s opener at home to Limerick could pave the way for the perfect start and Malone says preparations under McEnaney have been ideal thus far.

"I can't say enough good about Seamus and it's a brilliant set-up. We have two really positive managers and the hurlers and footballers all train together up in Ferns,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Both are very vocal, very positive, players are really happy and the supporters are really excited to have two big names over the county teams.

"We've got a couple of players back who would have walked away and just focused on their club, the likes of John Leacy will be a huge addition. Everyone that is available is in there and going 100pc and we're really happy with that.

"We need to get promotion from Division 4. We missed out last year and we'll be going all out because it does make a difference, there's a big gap between Division 4 and 3 so we'll be hoping to get up there and get high-quality games."