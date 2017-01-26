Hughes expects Mone to miss eight weeks

26 January 2017

Monaghan's Dessie Mone.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Darren Hughes expects Monaghan team mate Dessie Mone to miss most of their National League campaign as a result of the wrist injury he picked up in last weekend’s McKenna Cup defeat to Derry.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side take on Mayo in their first round clash in Division 1 on Saturday week in Castlebar and Hughes says that the extent of the veteran defender’s injury could see him ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

“There is a bit of swelling on it, we would be hoping for the best case scenario, but it is going to be an eight-week job I’d imagine,” Hughes is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“I think he has another scan (today), but nothing is confirmed yet.”




