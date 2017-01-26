'We can only focus on the Cavan game' 26 January 2017





Dublin ace Ciaran Kilkenny has dismissed early talk of a three-in-a-row All-Ireland bid, saying that his sole focus at the moment is Sunday week’s visit to Cavan.

The Dubs take on Louth this Sunday in the O’Byrne Cup final but Kilkenny will not don the sky blue jersey until the opening round of his county’s National League title defence at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch of eir Sport’s Allianz League coverage, the Castleknock clubman said he has been impressed by the progress of the capital’s hopefuls this month.

“It’s great for Dublin to have that talent available,” said Kilkenny, who attended his county’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final win over a near full-strength Kildare side last Sunday.

“We have so much talent and there are a lot of lads who were on the panel last year who didn’t come in but they are going to come in this year.

“The big X in our calendar at the moment is Cavan in Breffni Park…That kind of (three-in-a-row) stuff is outside of our control, we can only focus on the Cavan game.”