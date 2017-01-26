McGourty back for Saffrons 26 January 2017





Antrim's CJ McGourty.

St Gall’s forward CJ McGourty has made a surprise return to Antrim’s football squad ahead of their National League campaign.

McGourty last played for the Saffrons in their 2015 All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Fermanagh before travelling to Australia last year.

However, joint managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons met with the 28-year-old lost week and he is now expected to be available for their team’s Division 3 opener against Tipperary in Clonmel on Sunday week.

Speaking in today’s Irish News, McGourty said he was hoping to make up for lost time with the Saffron County.

“I’d like to think I’ve matured, that I’ve grown up a bit,” he stated. “My best years might be ahead of me if I put the work in. Through different things I feel I’ve lost a year or two…

“I feel if I put in the effort that’s required at county level I can be a positive influence on the team because I’ve learned talent doesn’t get you anywhere these days. You have to do the work. I’m prepared to do it and that’s what I plan to do.”