Cody criticises 'crazy' fixture schedule 26 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody says the inter-county schedule must be more condensed.

Speaking in today’s Irish Independent, the 11-time All-Ireland winning manager branded the current inter-county calendar as “crazy” and also backed Club Players' Association's (CPA) call for the GAA to “fix the fixtures” for club players.

"Club players should get the time to play their games at the important times of the year, particularly in the summer,” Cody told the Irish Independent.

“The county scene waiting six weeks for the next game is crazy really, the season has to be condensed.

"There has to be a real coming-together of county and club; it's pointless saying just draw up your inter-county calendar and then having a look at the club. You have to look at both together and see how you can marry both."

He added: "It's essential that club players are catered for and the whole thing should be looked at. I don't have the answers but it's essential that we don't just keep going doing the same thing because it has always been done down through the years."