Munster SHL: Rebels maintain winning start 25 January 2017





Clare's Cathal Malone and Christopher Joyce of Cork.

Cork maintained their winning start to the new season with a 0-19 to 0-15 victory over holders Clare in the Munster SHL tonight.

Having already qualified for the final following triumphs over Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, Kieran Kingston's charges kept their 100% record in 2017 intact at a windswept Sixmilebridge.

With thirteen of their panel in Fitzgibbon Cup action over the past few days, Clare this week threatened not to fulfil the fixture in the interest of player welfare. However, the game went ahead as planned.

Backed by a strong wind, Clare made most of the running in the opening 35 minutes. But the Banner men struggled to take full advantage of the elements and only led 0-9 to 0-8 at the break.

The sides were level at 0-4 apiece at the end of the first quarter with Aaron Cunningham and Cathal O'Connell on target for the hosts before a Dean Brosnan effort put the visitors in front for the first time.

Further scores from Cunningham, O’Connell and Shane Golden, on his home patch, ensured that the Donal Moloney-Gerry O'Connor managed outfit were ahead at the short whistle.

But with the conditions now in their favour and Conor Lehane (0-8) in commanding form at centre-forward, Cork upped the ante in the second-half.

Lehane, Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney, Shane O’Keeffe and Declan Dalton all found the range for the Rebels as they outscored their opponents by 0-11 to 0-6 after the change of ends.

It's now confirmed that Cork will face Limerick, whom they beat by a massive 21-points in the group stage two weeks ago, in Sunday's decider.

Meanwhile, Clare turn their attention to the first round of the Allianz League against the Rebels in two week's time.