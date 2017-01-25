Video: Cora's call

25 January 2017

The launch of the 2017 Lidl National League took place today.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

The 2017 Lidl National League was launched today at the Lidl Headquarters in Tallaght with players and managers attending, but the main topic of conversation concerned arguably the greatest ever Ladies Footballer. 

Cora Staunton has played for Mayo for more than two decades but will decide tomorrow whether to continue. Team-mate Sarah Rowe and manager Frank Browne spoke to Jerome Quinn about the imminent decision.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for LGFA.




Most Read Stories

eir Sport announces expanded Allianz Leagues coverage

Connacht to push for interprovincial conclusion

Sigerson Cup round-up: DCU, UL and NUIG advance

Yeats County unveil new jersey

Video: What a point!

Fitzgibbon Cup: NUIG come good in the second-half


Android app on Google Play