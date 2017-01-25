Video: Cora's call 25 January 2017





The launch of the 2017 Lidl National League took place today.

The 2017 Lidl National League was launched today at the Lidl Headquarters in Tallaght with players and managers attending, but the main topic of conversation concerned arguably the greatest ever Ladies Footballer.

Cora Staunton has played for Mayo for more than two decades but will decide tomorrow whether to continue. Team-mate Sarah Rowe and manager Frank Browne spoke to Jerome Quinn about the imminent decision.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for LGFA.