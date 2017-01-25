Sigerson Cup round-up: DCU, UL and NUIG advance 25 January 2017





Queens University's Marty Clarke tackles Seamus Lavin of DCU.

DCU strolled to a comprehensive round 1 victory over Queens University while University of Limerick and NUIG also enjoyed winning starts in this year's Sigerson Cup competition.



Last year's defeated finalists inflicted an emphatic 3-10 to 0-3 defeat on Queens at The Dub and their three goals arrived in the second-half from Louth's Ryan Burns, Sligo's Niall Murphy and Roscommon's Enda Smith.

Enda Smith's goal for DCU against Queens. Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.



There was drama aplenty in UL, meanwhile, as Jack Goulding sent over an extra-time winner for the hosts against Maynooth University.

The scoreboard read UL 3-19, Maynooth 4-15 after extra-time as UL, who finished with 14 men following the dismissal of Ian Burke, fought back from a nine point deficit to claim a nail-biting victory.

Goals from Ryan O'Rourke and Joey Wallace (2) had placed the visitors in the driving seat but Michael Geaney's converted added-on time penalty sent the fixture into extra-time and Goulding's effort applied the gloss to UL's remarkable comeback.

Elsewhere, goals from Sean Kelly, Adam Gallagher (penalty), Colm Kelly and Matt McLean sent NUIG on the road to a comfortable 17 point victory over Trinity.

It finished NUIG 4-12, Trinity 1-7 at Dangan.