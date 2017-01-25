Team news: Rossies reveal side for Connacht SFL final 25 January 2017





The Roscommon team that lined out against Mayo in the Connacht SFL in Kiltoom.

Roscommon have revealed their side to face Galway in the Connacht SFL final at Kiltoom on Sunday.

Manager Kevin McStay has made four changes to the side that lost to Mayo by 4-11 to 2-16 at the same venue last weekend. The Rossies were on course for their third successive win in the competition, but two injury-time goals from substitute Andy Moran saw the visitors snatch victory.

Darren O'Malley replaces Colm Lavin between the posts, Sean McDermott takes over from David Murray at right corner-back and Sean Mullooly returns at centre-back with Ultan Harney moving from the number six position to full-forward.

Tom Corcoran, who wore the number fourteen jersey the last day, lines out at midfield alongside Tadgh O’Rourke as Kevin Higgins drops to the bench. The fourth change is at left half-forward where Shane Killoran replaces Enda Smith.

Roscommon (Connacht SFL v Galway): Darren O’Malley; Sean McDermott, Tom Featherston, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean Mullooly, John McManus; Tom Corcoran, Tadgh O’Rourke; Fintan Cregg, Ciarain Murtagh, Shane Killoran; Cian Connolly, Ultan Harney, Donie Smith.

Subs: Colm Lavin, Kevin Higgins, Enda Smith, Niall Kilroy, Niall Daly, Gary Patterson, David Murray, Conor Devaney.