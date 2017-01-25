Fitzgibbon Cup: NUIG come good in the second-half 25 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. NUIG's Conor Cleary.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Four second-half goals were instrumental as NUIG disposed of the DCU St Patrick's Campus challenge in today's Fitzgibbon Cup clash at Dangan.

The winners overturned a three point half-time deficit to prevail on a scoreline of 4-14 to 1-11.

The Dublin college took an 0-11 to 0-8 lead into the break but their Galway opponents upped the ante after the resumption.

Captain Conor Cleary from Clare netted NUIG's first goal via a long range free while Kevin McHugo and Sam Conlon (2) also found the back of the DCU St Patrick's net.

Christy Breathnach pulled a goal back for the Dublin college but it's NUIG who take the spoils and they will play UL in round 2.

Next up for DCU St Patrick's Campus is Cork IT.