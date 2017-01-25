Mahony to miss early rounds of NHL 25 January 2017





Waterford's Philip Mahony.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Philip Mahony.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath has revealed that Philip Mahony will not be available for the opening rounds of the NHL Division One campaign.

The Ballygunner defender is recovering from a hip injury and is not due to see any action until March at the earliest.

McGrath also revealed to the Waterford News & Star that Tadgh De Burca, Darragh Fives and Jamie Barron all have niggling injuries at the moment.

“Philip won’t be available until the fourth or fifth of March with a hip issue. He’s just doing his rehab so he won’t play until the third league game in Croke Park against Dublin. That will be the aim for Philip,” said Derek.

“Tadgh has a slight back injury and Jamie has a hamstring problem. Darragh is doing his rehab ahead of the Kilkenny game but we hope to have him available for that.”