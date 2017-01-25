New Meath jersey to be revealed on Monday 25 January 2017





Alan Forde wears the old jersey before the O'Byrne Cup semi final clash with Louth. Sligo and Cavan recently launched their new jersey. Could Meath follow in the same style? Alan Forde wears the old jersey before the O'Byrne Cup semi final clash with Louth. Sligo and Cavan recently launched their new jersey. Could Meath follow in the same style?

Meath GAA will officially launch their new 'home' football kit, in conjunction with sponsors Devenish Nutrition, next Monday night in Dunganny.

Members of Andy McEntee's senior football squad will be in attendance and the Royal County are running a competition on their Facebook page.

They are inviting 20 supporters to attend and the winners will be announced on Saturday.