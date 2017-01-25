Devine inspiration for Wexford 25 January 2017





St Eunan's Peter Devine gives chase to Leo McLoone of Naomh Conaill during the 2015 Donegal SFC final.

Former Donegal underage footballer Peter Devine has been included in the Wexford senior football squad for the 2017 campaign.

A native of Letterkenny where he starred for the renowned St Eunan’s club, Devine is a teacher in Enniscorthy CBS and has been training with the Wexford squad for the last few months.

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney has included a number of new players in the squad as they prepare for the opening round of the NFL Division 3 campaign which sees the Model County take on Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park on February 5th.

A notable inclusion in the squad is the long serving Adrian Flynn who has returned to training after being told he won’t need knee surgery following an injury sustained in the county SFC final.

