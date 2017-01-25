Quaid pleased by response 25 January 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid revealed that he asked his players to deliver a performance against Offaly and that is just what they did.

Only two points separated the sides (2-22 to 2-20) at the final whistle of their Walsh Cup clash last Sunday and it took three late points from the Faithful County to secure the win.

Despite the defeat, there were many positives for Quaid to take from the game as he feels the newcomers in the side including Michael and David Reidy and John Mulhall have helped bring out the best in the rest of the players.

“I think with the new lads coming they have upped everybody’s game and I think that was evident against Offaly,” Quaid told the Leinster Leader.

“Cian Forde and I am not one for singling out individual players, but Cian Forde and Peter Moran both came of age there. I think they stood up to the test and they stood up to the battle.

“But when you have the likes of David Reidy, Mikey Reidy and John Mulhall around you, it lifts the whole thing and for a fella who would have been totally against outside players, in the last couple of weeks since the guys come in, and again against Offaly, I can see the benefits of it all and that it helps the home-grown Kildare players improve as well.”