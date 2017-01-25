Kelly hoping to use inside knowledge 25 January 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Having managed Kerry hurlers in recent times, Laois manager Eamonn Kelly is hoping to have inside knowledge as the sides prepare to meet in the NHL Division 1B campaign.

Kelly took over Kerry in 2014 and guided them to Division 2A success before losing to Kildare in the Christy Ring Cup final.

The Tipperary native stepped down after just one year in charge and then took over Offaly before being appointed Laois manager before Christmas.

Laois will be hoping to start the campaign with a win, but Kelly admitted to the Leinster Express that they will have to be at their best to do so.

“I know a lot about Kerry,” said Kelly. “They are a good side, but Laois have very good hurlers and it’s about getting our own house in order on the day and trying to get a performance.”

He added: “I think in most lines we have lads fighting to keep the jersey and that’s what we need. Over the next two weeks we’ll be having games among ourselves in training and I hope the lads have the same edge that they had against Galway and that’s where we’ll learn an awful lot more.”