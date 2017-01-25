Carew wants colleges excluded 25 January 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo manager Niall Carew believes that counties would be better served if college teams were not allowed play in the FBD League.

Carew feels that it is impossible to prepare properly for the NFL without their college players who are made to play with their third level sides in the early season competition.

A suggestion by Carew makes sense and that is to amalgamate Connacht and Ulster for the first competitive campaign of the year.

Speaking to the Sligo Champion he said: “The biggest thing with the FBD is that you don’t have college players available, that’s my problem with it.

“I think they should amalgamate Connacht and Ulster and take all the colleges out of it. It would be much better making it into a Connacht and Ulster League and have teams from both provinces. That way it would be better playing different teams.”

