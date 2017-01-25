Bolger set to make history 25 January 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. A general view of Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

This weekend, Jim Bolger will become the first Carlow man to be elected Leinster Council chairman.

The Clonmore clubman will take on the role at the provincial convention in Mount Wolseley on Saturday evening.

Bolger has worked his way up through the Leinster Council ranks, serving as treasurer and vice-chairman in the past.

Taking over from Dublin native John Horan, the main focus of Bolger’s term will be on the grass roots level of the game.

“I try to think of the man with the biscuit tin on the gate who is collecting money to keep the club running,” Bolger told the Carlow Nationalist.

“I try to talk up for him and when we are making policy decisions I like to think, what is he thinking and how it will affect him as a volunteer.”