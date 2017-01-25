Yeats County unveil new jersey 25 January 2017





Sligo captain Neil Ewing and midfielder Stephen Gilmartin model the county's new jersey for 2017.

Sligo GAA launched their new O'Neills designed jersey for the 2017 season at special event in sponsor AbbVie’s Ballytivnan facility yesterday.

The local biopharmaceutical company agreed a three year sponsorship deal with the county board at the end of 2015 which saw the AbbVie logo appear on all Senior, U-21 and Junior football team jerseys.

Members of the Sligo senior squad, including captain, Neil Ewing and Stephen Gilmartin, helped showcase the new kit at AbbVie’s medical device centre of excellence.



The eye-catching jersey continues to feature the AbbVie logo on the front and associated sponsor branding from IT Sligo on the back but includes several new design flourishes.

The new Sligo jersey for 2017 front and back.

The jersey now sports red detail on the sleeves, dark grey shadow hoops and a Sligo crest on the lower back alongside the title of the WB Yeats play The Land of Heart’s Desire.

The new O’Neills jersey will make its first competitive appearance in Markievicz Park when Sligo commences its Division 3 campaign with a home fixture against Armagh on Sunday, February 5th.

Sligo County Board Chairman Joe Taaffe said: “The Sligo County Board is deeply grateful to AbbVie for their continued financial support which in conjunction with our associate sponsor IT Sligo and our new kit provider O Neill's is a fantastic combination for the coming year.



“I’d also like to compliment the company on their contribution to both the GAA community and the local economy. Their efforts ensure our children have an opportunity to acquire local jobs and in turn ensure they have an opportunity to participate in their local clubs.”

Sligo GAA unveil new @ONeills1918 Jersey for 2017. #sligogaa pic.twitter.com/Bo6oQUk9WH

— Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) January 24, 2017